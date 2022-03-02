Indore: PC Sethi Hospital all set for NQAS inspection

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government PC Sethi Hospital is all set to claim its position in the state level National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) as the inspection of the state team will be done on March 10 and 11. The state team of assessors will inspect the facilities at overall points including 12 departments, cleanliness, and patients comfort.

According to the internal mentor of NQAS in hospital Dr Jyoti Simlot said, “Hospitals will have to get at least 70 percent points in the final assessment and if everything goes alright, the hospital will qualify for the national level quality standard assessment.”

She said that the successful assessment will lead the hospital to get a reward of Rs 15000 per bed per year which would be distributed 25 percent to the staff and the rest would be used for maintaining and enhancing the facilities.

“The team will inspect the facilities of Pharmacy, Radiology, OPD, SNCU, maternity ward, laboratory, labor room, and operation theatres. The checklist of the facility also includes the prescription, patients’ satisfaction, and others. About 700 to 800 deliveries take place in the hospital every month and due to increasing facilities, patients from private hospitals are also attracted towards the government facilities,” Dr Simlot added.

A team of state assessors and national assessors have trained the hospital staff for the same.

Hospital under top 10 in state

PC Sethi Hospital’s SNCU has got ninth rank in the National Health Mission’s report as it helped in pulling down the infant mortality and mother mortality. First rank was bagged by JP Hospital, Raisen was second while Bhind was third.

