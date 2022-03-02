Indore: Youth rams into stationary mini-truck, driver booked

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against a mini-truck driver for haphazardly parking his vehicle due to which a biker rammed into it and died in the Kishanganj area a few days ago, police said on Monday.

According to the Kishanganj police station staff, 22-year-old Krishna Saini, a resident of the Patnipura area, was riding on his bike. The mini-truck was parked on the road between Pithampur and Kishanganj due to which Krishna lost control and rammed into the truck’s rear. He got critically injured and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. Relative Sanjay Saini told Free Press that the number of the mini-truck was given to the police after the accident.

During the investigations, the police found that the truck was parked haphazardly near the road and no indicator lights were on due to which the bike rider could not spot the truck and rammed into it. The police have registered a case under Section 304-A of the IPC against the mini-truck driver and started a search for him.

