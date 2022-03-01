Indore: Man arrested under NSA

Indore Annapurna police arrested a notorious criminal under National Security Act on Tuesday. On the instructions of the senior police officers, Annapurna police arrested accused Ajay Bhilala Thakur, a resident of Sudama Nagar slums under NSA. Annapurna police station in-charge Gopal Parmar said that accused Ajay is the notorious criminal of the area.

Earlier, he was booked for his alleged involvement in cases related to assault, keeping illegal weapons, threatening people, extortion, attempt to murder etc. The police prepared the case and produced it before the district magistrate for NSA against the accused. On the instruction of the DM, the police arrested the accused and sent him to Central Jail in the city.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:52 PM IST