Ratlam: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for special plan to control corona in district

Ratlam: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday laid emphasis on special plan to control the corona cases in Ratlam district.
CMís visit to Ratlam was cancelled due to the bad weather. He reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Ratlam through video conferencing from the NIC room of Collectorate in Ujjain.
He directed that separate plan be prepared for the places reporting corona cases and asked the officials to activate Crisis Management Committees in villages and create micro containment areas.
Collector Kumar Purshottam told CM that cases of Covid-19 have declined in last 7 days and 110 containment areas were notified in Ratlam city. Over 400 containment areas have been notified across the district, Purushottam added.
Ratlam MP Gumansingh Damor demanded that availability of CT scan machine and injections for patients of black fungus must be made available at the earliest.
Ratlam MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that work of oxygen plant is in final stage at the Government Medical College and it will help in adding 100 beds here.
Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey said that Rogi Kalyan Samitis at Tehsil level should be given more resources during this hour of crisis.
Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana said rural areas have reported more cases of corona but efforts were on to treat the affected people.
