Indore News: Two More Arrested In Multi-Crore Land Fraud Case

Indore Crypto Trader Robbery: Cops Among Three Sent To Jail; One On Police Remand | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested two more absconding accused in a land fraud case involving fake documents and illegal sale of agricultural land, an officer said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandan Keer and Mehrban Singh Keer. Earlier, two other accused, Praveen Poonamchand and Praveen Sisodia, had already been arrested in the same case.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that police said the case came to light after a complaint by Vishal Singh, who alleged that the accused cheated him by preparing fake agreements and maps to illegally sell valuable agricultural land worth crores of rupees.

During investigation, it was found that the accused allegedly prepared forged documents and sold the disputed land to a third party even before the civil case related to ownership was decided. Through this conspiracy, the accused allegedly gained around Rs 3.62 crore illegally. A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS. The accused have been taken on police remand and further investigation is underway. Police suspect more fraud cases may be revealed.

Three held within six hours for attacking youth

Police arrested three people within six hours in an attempt to murder case registered at Palasia police station, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place on the night of February 8. The complainant, Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Ganesh Nagar lodged a complaint that he had gone to his friend Dharmendra’s flat at Barwani Plaza under Palasia police station jurisdiction.

During the night, the accused, who lived nearby, allegedly rang the doorbell without any reason, started an argument, abused them and assaulted them.

During the dispute, the accused allegedly attacked Rajesh with a knife with the intention to kill causing injuries to him. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the accused named Shubham Kumar, Pankaj and Pankaj Puri, all residents of Khandwa, were arrested within six hours of the incident. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from them.

Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.1 lakh

Two persons were arrested with brown drugs during a routine search operation. The accused were caught near a public toilet near SGSITS when their movements appeared suspicious.

The arrested accused were identified as Saurabh Sonkar and Gaurav Malviya.

During a search, police recovered 10.46 grams of brown sugar from their possession. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 1.10 lakh in the international market. Two mobile phones were also seized. During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they were selling brown sugar in the city to earn quick money. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.