Indore: Conman posing as bank officer dupes girl of Rs 2.64 lakh

Indore: The State Cyber Cell managed to refund Rs 2.10 lakh to the bank account of a girl, who was duped by a conman on Tuesday. Surprisingly, the girl first received a message about the deduction of the money from her account after which a conman contacted her and posed himself as a bank official. The cyber cell officials are investigating the case to ascertain about the remaining amount.

WHAT HAPPENED

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said a girl, a resident of Tilak Nagar area had lodged a complaint on Monday that she had received a message on her mobile number registered with the bank. She came to know through SMS that some money was deducted from her account. Later, a person posing as an official from the head office of her bank contacted her and informed that her account was hacked by a cyber criminal and hence the amount was deducted.