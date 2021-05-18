Indore: Conman posing as bank officer dupes girl of Rs 2.64 lakh

Indore: The State Cyber Cell managed to refund Rs 2.10 lakh to the bank account of a girl, who was duped by a conman on Tuesday. Surprisingly, the girl first received a message about the deduction of the money from her account after which a conman contacted her and posed himself as a bank official. The cyber cell officials are investigating the case to ascertain about the remaining amount.
WHAT HAPPENED
SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said a girl, a resident of Tilak Nagar area had lodged a complaint on Monday that she had received a message on her mobile number registered with the bank. She came to know through SMS that some money was deducted from her account. Later, a person posing as an official from the head office of her bank contacted her and informed that her account was hacked by a cyber criminal and hence the amount was deducted.
After gaining her trust, the conman told that he could refund the money. After that he took an OTP from the complainant and siphoned off Rs 2.64 lakh from her account. The girl had lodged a complaint with the cyber cell.
LATER
After receiving a complaint, SI Sanjay Choudhary and constable Vivek Mishra initiated a probe. The officials contacted the officials of her bank and they told them to hold the transaction amount in the girls account. Thus, the cyber officials managed to hold Rs 2.10 lakh out of Rs 2.64 lakh. The amount was credited to the bank in the account of the girl. Girl thanked the cyber cell officials for their instant action.
