 Indore News: 22 IMC Corporators Explore Urban Innovations In Visakhapatnam
A 22-member delegation of Indore Municipal Corporation corporators arrived in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for a three-day study tour on sanitation and urban innovations. They will review solid waste management systems and cleanliness models, while sharing Indore’s Swachhata framework. The team was welcomed by senior civic officials and will attend field visits and interactive sessions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of 22 corporators from the Indore Municipal Corporation reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning for a three-day study tour focused on cleanliness projects and urban innovations.

The visit aims to closely examine the sanitation initiatives and best practices being implemented by the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

During the tour, the Indore corporators will study various solid waste management systems, cleanliness drives, and innovative urban models adopted by Visakhapatnam. The delegation will also share insights about Indore’s nationally acclaimed cleanliness model and ongoing Swachhata initiatives with the host city’s civic officials.

The Indore team was formally welcomed by the additional commissioner of Visakhapatnam along with senior officials. In an interaction session, members of the Indore delegation briefed local authorities about the city’s sanitation framework, citizen participation strategies, and administrative mechanisms that have helped Indore maintain its top position in cleanliness rankings.

Over the next three days, the corporators will participate in structured academic sessions, field visits, and interactive discussions with officials to exchange knowledge and explore possibilities for mutual learning.

The corporators expressed gratitude to Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav for organising the educational tour. It may be recalled that earlier, separate delegations of corporators had visited Navi Mumbai and Surat to study urban development and

