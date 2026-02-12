 Indore News: Youth Killed In Dispute Between Two Groups, Four Arrested
Thursday, February 12, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed after he was attacked by a youth from another group during a dispute following a petty issue in Vijay Nagar late on Tuesday. Four youths have been arrested in connection with the same and further investigations are underway into the case.

 Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel said that the incident took place near Orbit Mall in the Vijay Nagar area where a man identified as Golu Chandravanshi was seriously injured during a violent fight. He later died while undergoing treatment. Police claimed that following the death, a case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered and a team managed to identify the attackers with the help of CCTVs installed near the spot, eyewitness and technical evidence.

Later, when the police tried to arrest, the accused tried to escape by jumping into a drain, which caused them injuries. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that the incident began over a minor dispute after their shoulders brushed against each other.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akhilesh of PC Sethi Nagar, Amogh Raidas of Musakhedi, Akash Kadam and Varun Shrivas of Mayur Nagar area of the city. Further action is being taken against them.

