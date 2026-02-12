Indore News: Over ₹5 Crore Mobilised For SMA Treatment As Indore Rallies For Anika |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a display of collective compassion, residents of Indore have mobilised more than Rs 5 crore to support the treatment of baby Anika, who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type-2, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder. The required amount is about Rs 9 crore for a single dose of Zolgensma injection.

“The citywide humanitarian campaign has emerged as a powerful example of community-driven healthcare support,” said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

The campaign, led by Ek Kadam Seva Ki Aur Samiti under the guidance of Rishabh Bagora, gained unprecedented momentum with active participation from citizens, educational institutions and students across the city. What stood out was the extraordinary response from young people -- within a single day, nearly Rs 28 lakh was raised.

Bhargav played a pivotal role in amplifying the campaign. While handing over a cheque of the collected assistance to Anika’s family, Bhargava said, “Anika is the daughter of Indore, suffering from a rare disease. People from across Madhya Pradesh and the country are coming forward to help her. It is our collective duty to ensure timely treatment by extending maximum support.”

Students lead the way

Following a special appeal made jointly by the Mayor and the organising committee on February 3, thousands of students stepped forward to contribute. Their response resulted in the collection of approximately Rs 25 lakh in just one day, making it one of the most significant student-led fundraising efforts the city has witnessed in recent years.The donation boxes placed at Nehru Stadium were opened on February 4 and 5 in the presence of administrative officials and campaign representatives. After due verification, the entire amount was directly deposited into a bank account linked to AIIMS.

Sahodaya Group’s Key Role

The Sahodaya Group also played a crucial role in the success of the campaign. Group chairman Mohit Yadav coordinated with schools across the city, ensuring smooth participation and mobilisation of students. This coordinated effort significantly accelerated fundraising and strengthened outreach.

Rs 5.13 crore collected so far

Due to continuous public support, the total amount collected so far stands at Rs 5.13 crore, a major milestone toward meeting the high cost of treatment required for SMA Type-2. The funds raised bring renewed