Indore News: 22-Year-Old Woman Consumes Poison Outside Police Outpost

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman created ruckus outside Bhagirathpura police outpost after consuming a suspected poisonous substance on Tuesday. She took such a step after she was duped by a colony developer in the area. However, his condition is stated to be out of danger.

According to the police, the woman Tanisha of Penjan Colony along with eight other people had submitted a written complaint at Banganga police station on Tuesday alleging that a colony developer, Manish Darkunde, cheated them by selling plots in an illegal colony.

Police said that on Wednesday, statements of Tanisha and the other complainants were recorded. The police informed that the matter was being investigated and that documents related to the alleged fraud were under examination. The complainants were assured that legal action would be taken against the accused once the investigation was completed. Police said that despite this, she later reached outside the Bhagirathpura police outpost and started creating a ruckus. During the protest, she suddenly took out an unidentified poisonous substance from her pocket and consumed it.

On receiving information about the incident, police acted promptly and rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police officials said that her condition is now stable and she is out of danger. Police have started searching for the accused in the alleged fraud case. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation, officials said.