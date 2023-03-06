National Bodybuilding Championship in Ratlam: Congress purifies venue with 'gangajal' after bikini-clad bodybuilders perform in front of Hanuman idol

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The National Body Building Championship held in Ratlam was marred by a controversy after female competitors (bodybuilders)-- in their dresscode-- biknis, allegedly performed in front of Lord Hanuman's idol. Congress objected to the entire incident and demanded that it be investigated thoroughly.

The Congress Party has called the championship a sloppy show and accused the championship's organiser, a BJP leader and city mayor, of mocking 'Sanatan Dharma'. Not only political parties but also Hindu organisations have expressed concern about the programme.

As protest, the Congress recited Hanuman Chalisa in the Dhan Mandi area, and former Home Minister Himmat Kothari voiced his displeasure with the event. Congress washed the program's venue with Gangajal.

Notably, the championship was held on Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm at Vidhayak Sabhagrih, with approximately 350 participants from Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka taking part.

Prahlad Patel Organizing Committee and Ratlam Body Building Association hosts the championship, which was inaugurated by Mayor Prahlad Patel with Kanya Pujan and worship of Lord Hanuman. On the championship stage, an idol of Lord Hanuman was placed.

During the championship, a female bodybuilder dressed in a costume and sandals performed in front of the idol.

On social media, various social and political organisations voiced their opposition to this act. The Hindu Jagran Manch has requested that the mayor publicly apologise. The mayor refused to take a position on the issue.

BJP officials and workers demonstrated

BJP leaders and Ratlam Body Building Association workers went to the Industrial Area Police Station and demanded a FIR be filed against those who posted anti-event messages on social media. BJP leaders claimed that posts on social media were intended to incite religious sentiments.

The entire event is embarrassing: Congress

Congress leader Paras Saklecha, claims that obscenity was served at the event. It's humiliating. The citizens of Ratlam city have been harmed, according to Congress district president Mahendra Kataria. Organizers should be sued, or we will riot.

Women should be respected, this is BJP's guideline

Senior BJP leader Himmat Kothari says, our Chief Minister as well as religious scriptures preached to respect for women. If this kind of thing happens in any program anywhere, then those responsible should be stopped.

“I have got information that there was not a good performance, people felt bad. Organisers should always keep in mind that such kinds of events should not take place. Women should be respected, this is also the guideline of our party and the Chief Minister,” Kothari said.

Neeraj Singh of Manipur won the championship

More than 350 participants from across the country performed in the National Junior, Masters, Divyang and Women's events. In this, all the players who were winners in different weights and groups were rewarded.

Neeraj Singh of Manipur won the title of the 13th Junior Mr India bodybuilding competition held in Ratlam. In the presence of MLA Chetanya Kashyap, mayor Prahlad Patel and others, winner Neeraj was rewarded with a shield and cash prize.