Madhya Pradesh: Alert staff at Bangrod railway station averts major train mishap in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A major train mishap was averted thanks to alert railway staffers posted at Bangrod railway station in Ratlam district after one of the excel of AC coach of train No 12473 Sarvodaya Express between Gandhidham Junction to Shmata Vaishno Devi Katra became hot due to malfunctioning in braking system.

Railway division public relation officer (PRO) Khemraj Meena informed that the incident was reported on Saturday night at around 8.18 pm, when the railway staff members alerted the loco-pilot and train manager of train No 12473 as they saw red-hot excel of AC coach when the train passing through the Bangrod railway station.

Following this, the train was stopped at the station and during an inspection, it was station staff noticed a brake jam in the B2 coach and which caused overheating of a brake disk, due to which smoke was found coming out.

The brake was released by the crew member by using a fire extinguisher to contain the fumes and isolate the braking system of the coach.

After ensuring the fitness of the coach, the train was allowed to move towards Nagda. At Nagda junction the coach was re-checked, in which the coach was found to be normal and the onward journey continued by the train as normal.

