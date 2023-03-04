Madhya Pradesh: New building of Katju law college inaugurated in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A “lokarpan samaroh” of the new building of the Dr Kailash Nath Katju Vidhi Mahavidyalaya being run by Ratlam Education Society took place today. The chief guest of the programme was Supreme Court judge Justice J K Maheshwari who inaugurated the new building of Mahavidyalaya. State higher education minister Mohan Yadav presided over the programme. Co-chairman of the Bar Council of India Pratap Mehta was the special guest.

Justice Maheshwari while speaking said that the legal field is very special. Those who work hard in this field with honesty and dedication will certainly get success. He said that the legal profession enhances the capacity of analysis. Law students will have to give attention towards reading, writing, discussion and thinking which leads to success. Give utmost attention to the present and the future will automatically be better, Justice Maheshwari told to students.

Presiding over the programme state higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that MP is the first state in the country where medical education is being taught in Hindi also. The state has got a rich tradition of justice from the times of Maharaja Vikramaditya. Pratap Mehta while speaking lauded the coming up of the new building of the Vidhi Mahavidhyalaya. He stressed the need of having good faculty for better results by students.

While welcoming the guests, president of the Ratlam Education Society which runs the college Chetanya Kashyap, MLA said that Katju Vidhi Mahavidyala is being run on the concept of no profit with the objective of providing quality law education. Programme was conducted by Dr Murlidhar Chandniwala and vice president Nirmal Kataria gave the vote of thanks.