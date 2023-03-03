Madhya Pradesh: Celebrations in Ratlam, Sailana as BJP wins big in NE states

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A clear majority in Tripura, a significant stake in Nagaland and enough power to wield influence in Meghalaya as per Thursday’s poll results from the Northeast have come as a significant victory for the BJP party.

Celebrating the party’s stellar performance, mass celebrations were held at the district headquarters, Ratlam where party workers and supporters led by district general secretary Pradeep Upadhyay were seen in celebratory mood and burst crackers.

Former district general secretary Manohar Porwal, district vice president Sunil Saraswat and district minister Sona Sharma were present.

A similar sight was witnessed in the tribal Sailana area where party workers led by BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera celebrated the party’s victory in a grand way. As per BJP leaders, the overall outcome will boost the morale of party workers particularly because the Congress has almost been wiped out or become a minor player in these three states. District general secretary Sangeeta Charel, janpad president Kailashi Bai also attended the celebrations.

Notably, the BJP has won with a clear majority in Tripura and is ready to form governments through alliances in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

