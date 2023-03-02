MP: Indore man found dead in Ratlam hotel room under mysterious circumstances | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Indore was found dead in a hotel room in Ratlam on Thursday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ravindra Kumar, 45, a resident of MG Road, Indore.

The matter came to light when the hotel staff tried to open the room at the time to check out of the hotel and saw Ravindra lying unconscious on the floor. The hotel manager immediately informed the police.

After this, the police and FSL team reached the spot and started an investigation. The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem.

According to the information received from the GRP police station, Ravindra used to do the work of RO installation and had come to Ratlam on February 27 and was staying at Hotel Arnav here.

Died on Wednesday

He died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night. Liquor bottles and cigarette butts were also found in Room No 105.

Hotel staff members informed that Ravindra expected to check out at 8.30 pm on Wednesday, and at 8 pm the hotel staff called Ravindra Kumar to inquire about check-out but found his mobile switched off.

The staff member reached the room and tried to contact him from outside the room. Sensing something wrong, the employee opened the room with another key they had and saw Ravindra lying unconscious on the floor.

On information, the GRP police station reached the spot and informed Ravindra family members.

Mother called and asked "Why is your phone switched off?"

The GRP officials informed that as soon as they switched on his mobile phone, Ravindra's mother called him and asked "Why is your phone switched off?"

Officials claimed that the mobile phone was switched off after it was discharged. Police officials put his mobile phone on charging and as soon as it switched on, Ravindra's mother called him and asked about Ravindra’s whereabouts and reason for his mobile being switched off. On this, the policeman told her, “I am calling from the hospital and Ravindra is unwell”.

Later, police officials talked to other family members and informed them of Ravindra’s death.