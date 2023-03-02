e-Paper Get App
MP: Police arrests Dhirendra Shastri's brother Shaligram Garg, days after video of him brandishing revolver went viral

Police presented Shaligram Garg along with his aide, Rajaram Tiwari before the court seeking their judicial custody.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Dhirendra Shastri with his brother Shaligram Garg | Twitter

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur police have arrested Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s brother Shaligram Garg and one of his aides on Thursday after a video of him brandishing a revolver at  a dalit wedding went viral.  The accused along with his aide, Rajaram Tiwari was presented before the court seeking their judicial custody.

An FIR was registered against Shaligram Garg under sections 294, 323,506, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST Act.

Shaligram allegedly threatened a dalit man on gunpoint

Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which Dhirendra Shastri’s brother Shaligram Garg was seen barging into a wedding and allegedly threatening a man from the Dalit community at gunpoint in Gada village of Chhatarpur district. When people tried to stop him, Shaligram started hurling abuses at them.

Police had said that efforts were on to arrest the accused.

Later, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar aka Dhirendra Shastri in a video statement had distanced himself from the matter stating that the country has a constitution and he does not support anything wrong.

