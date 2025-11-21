Indore News: MBBS Freshers Assaulted & Forced To Smoke, Drink; Four Suspended | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ragging has once again cast a dark shadow over Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, where four senior students have been suspended for a month after first-year MBBS students from the 2025 batch filed a disturbing complaint with the UGC National Anti-Ragging Cell.

According to the complaint, the freshers were physically assaulted, verbally abused, forced to consume cigarettes and alcohol, and illegally confined for nearly three hours inside a private flat near the college. Some of the victims described the experience as nothing short of a nightmare.

Toxic ecosystem that refuses to fade

MGM Medical College—already under scrutiny after multiple ragging scandals over the past two years—faces renewed criticism for its inability to dismantle the entrenched senior–junior hierarchy that continues to flourish both inside hostels and in rented apartments that double as unofficial gathering spots for seniors.

The freshers alleged that a batchmate acted as a conduit for the seniors, repeatedly coaxing them to accompany him to the flat. Once they entered the premises, the students said they were slapped, abused, and coerced into smoking and drinking.

“It felt like a trap,” they wrote in their complaint. “We are terrified, mentally disturbed, and living in constant fear.”

UGC steps in swiftly

The UGC National Anti-Ragging Cell, upon receiving the email complaint, immediately issued a notice directing the college to ensure the safety and confidentiality of the complainants, initiate an inquiry, and provide counselling. The Cell also reminded the institution of its responsibility to prevent any form of retaliation against the victims.

Four seniors suspended

Following an internal inquiry, Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya confirmed that four senior students have been suspended for one month, as recommended by the Anti-Ragging Committee.

The victims, however, say they still fear attending classes and have sought stricter action and protection. The committee will now record statements from all parties, while the UGC continues to monitor the case closely.

Attempts to contact the Dean and the committee chair for further comments went unanswered.

MGM’s disturbing history

* A recent breakdown of a PG doctor was linked to alleged harassment by seniors.

* Previous complaints reported physical torture, including forced squats and push-ups.

* In December 2024, a major scandal led to 11 suspensions and multiple arrests after evidence of organised ragging and coercion surfaced.