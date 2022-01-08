Ratlam: BJYM torches effigy of Punjab CM Channi, BJP holds mute protest

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members protested against Punjab Government for the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They took out a rally which began from College Road and ended at Shahid chowk where the participants torched the effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi.

BJYM demanded dismissal of the Punjab government and imposition of Presidential rule in that state.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap ,Ratlam rural MLA Dillp Makwana,District BJP President Rajendra Singh Lunera in their address termed the breach in security of PM a conspiracy .

Bharatiya Janata Party here on Friday held a mute protest against the breach in the security of the PM.

A memorandum addressed to the Governor of the state was submitted to the collector Kumar Purushottam.

In a dharna held at Gandhi Udhyan, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana and BJP leaders demanded strict actions against those responsible for the breach in the security PM.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:36 AM IST