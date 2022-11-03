Ratlam: 8 CM Rise School buildings to be constructed in Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Eight CM Rise School buildings will come up in the district at seven places for which construction will start shortly. According to official information, one CM Rise School building each will be constructed at Raoti, Alote, Ratlam, Birmaval, Piploda and Jaora while in Sailana two CM rise schools buildings will come up including one of the Tribal Department and another of the School Education Department.

At present, CM Rise Schools are being run on the premises available but now the state government has sanctioned a sum of Rs.35.60 crore for the construction of these buildings. According to information, a review meeting was held which was presided over by the district collector Narendra Suryavanshi in which technical issues were discussed regarding the commencement of the construction of the school buildings for which lands have already been allotted. It was decided in the meeting that in Alot area new land will be allotted in place of the presently allotted land due to heavy collection of the water during the rainy season on the land allotted. It was informed in the meeting that provision of the CM Rise school land of the size of 6.5-acre has been made at places other than the district headquarters and 10-acre land has been earmarked for the district headquartered CM Rise school.

