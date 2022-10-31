e-Paper Get App
Narmadapuram: MLA Singh performs bhumi pujan of CM Rise School

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
FP News Service
NARMADAPURAM( Madhya Pradesh):The Sohagpur MLA Vijaypaal Singh performed bhumi pujan of new CM Rise School on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that CM Rise Schools were being opened to ensure the overall development of children.

He added that advanced techniques will be used to impart education to the children in the schools. The MLA then visited public grievance redressal camp in Sehra village, performed bhumi pujan of an under-construction building in Tekapaar village and distributed bicycles to children in Kamti village.

He then sought beneficiaries’ cooperation in making Mukhyamantri Janseva Abhiyaan a success. On the occasion, MLA Singh also directed officials to provide benefits of public welfare schemes to all beneficiaries.

article-image

