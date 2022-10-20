First general meeting of Narmadapuram municipality held

District Narmadapuram First general conference of Narmadapuram municipality concludes |

Narmadapuram(Madhya Pradesh): The first general council meeting of Narmadapuram municipality was conducted successfully on Wednesday, stated the municipality officials.

The officials added that as many as 83 proposals, pertaining to maintenance of hygiene in the wards, new construction works, issues of the revenue department, grievances of the employees and residential schemes were taken up for discussion in presence of president of Narmadapuram municipality, Neetu Mahendra Yadav.

As the conference began, president Yadav welcomed all the 33 councillors to the meeting and asked them to work tirelessly to meet the expectations of residents.

Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Vinod Shukla presented all the schemes aiming towards the development of Narmadapuram in the upcoming five years before President Yadav. Following this, the councillors of all the wards discussed the development works to be carried out in their wards.

At the meeting, President Yadav also gave nod to the proposal, which sought the renaming of Pipal Chowk to Prashant Dubey chowk after late journalist Prashant Dubey. President of Narmadanchal Journalists Association, Ashish Dixit expressed gratitude towards MLA Sharma and other municipality officials for the approving the proposal.