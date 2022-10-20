PM Modi, UN Secretary-General Guterres launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat Narmada

PM Modi and UN Secretary-General Guterres launch the Mission LiFE movement in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar. | Twitter/IANS

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched the Mission LiFE movement in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.

Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LIFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Mission LiFE will be India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres here.

The duo paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and the UN Secretary-General joined Prime Minister Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

The visiting UN chief is on a three-day trip to India.

On Wednesday, Guterres met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism.