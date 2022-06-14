Ratlam: 4 arrested, 12 booked over objectionable posts on social media

Pexels

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As local body elections are heating up, Ratlam Police has increased its vigilance and is taking stern action against those found posting “objectionable” posts on social media.

More than dozens of people have been booked in the last two days who were found to be responsible for posting objectionable posts on social media sites and 2 were arrested and sent behind bars.

Since the model code of conduct has been in place after the announcement of rural and urban body polls, Ratlam police are keeping a close watch on social media to ensure law and order in the city. Police have also issued advisory given the safe and smooth scheduled election process.

Given religious clashes, SP Abhishek Tiwari had appealed to the general public to avoid making objectionable remarks or tagging such posts that can hurt religious sentiments on social media and maintain peace, warning them of strict Legal Action if they do otherwise and against anyone found to be responsible for instigating posts.

SP Tiwari has also constituted a social media cell for monitoring social media sites. Police took note of the objectionable posts and booked 12 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested 4 people. A probe is underway into the case.