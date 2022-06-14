Bhopal: Meghalaya Garo Community’s earthen pot is second ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of June

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dikka, an earthen pot for fermenting rice beer of Meghalaya is the second ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of June on its official websites and social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

Collected from Garo Community in 2002, the height and circumference of the exhibit are 45 cm and 90 cm respectively.

In this regard, Director, IGRMS, Praveen Kumar Mishra says that Dikka is an earthen pot for fermenting rice beer. This pot belongs to the Garo tribe of Meghalaya. It is a coarse texture jar having a globular body, concave neck, and curved rim.

He further says that an interesting feature is that it cannot stand erect and upright without support, so a wooden ring is provided at the base. The earthen body and the wooden ring base are attached and woven with bark rope on the outer surface of the pot. It is used for fermenting rice beer during rituals and ceremonies, Mishra added.

Visitors can see this object from home through the Official site (https://igrms.com/wordpress/?page_id=8713) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NationalMuseumMankind), Instagram and twitter page of the IGRMS.