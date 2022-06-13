Bhopal: Panchayat office-bearers elected unopposed call on chief minister Shivraj Singh

Bhopal: Unopposed elected members of zila panchayat call on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at BJP office on Monday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of panchayat office-bearers elected unopposed in the panchayat elections called on the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, as per officials. CM congratulated the office-bearers and expected of them to play an active role for the welfare of the people.

Kurwai Janpad member of Vidisha district Mamta Thakur, Maharaj Singh Dabri met the CM, alongwith MLA Hari Singh Sapre.

Similarly, Sonu Chouhan, son of the elected sarpanch Chandra Udai Singh Chouhan, who was elected unopposed in village panchayat Bhaurasa of Vidisha district, met Chouhan.

As many as twenty panchs have also been elected unopposed in this Panchayat. In Vidisha district's gram panchayat Bhadar Baragaon also, a BCom student Saurabh Dangi has been elected unopposed as Sarpanch and 11 Panchs have also been elected unopposed.

In the past also, Saurabh's family led in the Panchayat Raj Institutions.

