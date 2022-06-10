e-Paper Get App

Morena: Observer inspects ongoing training for panchayat elections

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:22 PM IST
Representative pic

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ravindra Kumar Mishra who has been appointed as observer by State Election Commission (SEC) for Morena district on Thursday inspected the ongoing training programme for upcoming panchayat elections, an official said on Friday.

The training for officials who are to be deployed on election duty is going on at the Government Polytechnic College, Morena.

On this occasion all master trainers including Deputy District Election Officer LK Pandey, District Education Officer Subhash Sharma and few others were also present.

Mishra said that the dates for three-tier panchayat elections have been announced by the State Election Commission. Training of presiding officer and P-1 is being given in Polytechnic College, Morena from June 7 to June 11.

He said that the polling party has an important role in the panchayat elections. Voting parties should take every point seriously in the training to play their part well. I do not know which problem has to be resolved from point to point in the election.

