Morena: Jan Shikshan Sansthan plant saplings on World Environment Day

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Morena, planted saplings at Sanjay Bal Udyan in Morena on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Shyam Singh Bhadauria, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Umaidgarh Bansi, along with officers of the institute, planted shady and fruit-bearing trees. He was present in the programme as chief guest.

According to information, saplings of rosewood, banyan, peepal, jamun, guava, neem, pakhri and others were planted by the institute.

Describing the importance of trees, Bhadauria said that every man must plant at least one sapling in his life. “We plant saplings, but do not take care of them, due to which they don’t survive. Therefore, it is our responsibility to take care of the saplings that we plant,” he said.

On this occasion, Yadavendra Mishra, Deviprasad Shivhare, social worker, Nandkishore Bharadwaj private teacher, Kartar Singh, Dinkar Mali, Shishupal Sharma Pujari as well as Institute director Umesh Sharma, programme officer Naval Kishore, programme officers Girraj Dandoutia, Rajat Kushwaha, Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Dinesh Kumar were present.