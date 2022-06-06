e-Paper Get App

Morena: Jan Shikshan Sansthan plant saplings on World Environment Day

Shyam Singh Bhadauria, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Umaidgarh Bansi, along with officers of the institute, planted shady and fruit-bearing trees. He was present in the programme as chief guest.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Morena, planted saplings at Sanjay Bal Udyan in Morena on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Shyam Singh Bhadauria, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Umaidgarh Bansi, along with officers of the institute, planted shady and fruit-bearing trees. He was present in the programme as chief guest.

According to information, saplings of rosewood, banyan, peepal, jamun, guava, neem, pakhri and others were planted by the institute.

Describing the importance of trees, Bhadauria said that every man must plant at least one sapling in his life. “We plant saplings, but do not take care of them, due to which they don’t survive. Therefore, it is our responsibility to take care of the saplings that we plant,” he said.

On this occasion, Yadavendra Mishra, Deviprasad Shivhare, social worker, Nandkishore Bharadwaj private teacher, Kartar Singh, Dinkar Mali, Shishupal Sharma Pujari as well as Institute director Umesh Sharma, programme officer Naval Kishore, programme officers Girraj Dandoutia, Rajat Kushwaha, Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Dinesh Kumar were present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bodies of pilgrims reach Khajuraho airport
article-image
HomeBhopalMorena: Jan Shikshan Sansthan plant saplings on World Environment Day

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Leopard enters residential area in Nashik village; forest dept asks villagers to stay...

Watch video: Leopard enters residential area in Nashik village; forest dept asks villagers to stay...

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No decision on fresh curbs or mandatory use of masks, says Rajesh Tope

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No decision on fresh curbs or mandatory use of masks, says Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Central Railway earns Rs 57.29 crore in scrap auctions of April and May

Mumbai: Central Railway earns Rs 57.29 crore in scrap auctions of April and May

Rajya Sabha Poll: As COVID-19 cases rise in Maharashtra, legislature returning officer seeks opinion...

Rajya Sabha Poll: As COVID-19 cases rise in Maharashtra, legislature returning officer seeks opinion...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon