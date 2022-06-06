Bhopal: Bodies of pilgrims reach Khajuraho airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of pilgrims of Panna district, who died in the Uttarakhand bus accident, were brought to Khajuraho airport on Monday evening with the help of an IAF plane.

According to reports, the IAF plane reached Khajuraho airport from Dehradun at 6:50 pm. Earlier, state BJP president VD Sharma reached the airport at 6:25pm.

Sharma and other public representatives paid tribute to them after their arrival at the airport. After that the bodies were sent to their homes in Panna district. The last rites of them will be performed on Tuesday.

Sharma was spotted shifting the mortal remains of the pilgrims from IAF plane to the ambulances through which they were sent to their home.

A bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district fell into a deep gorge near Rikhav khadd en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. There were a total of 30 persons in the bus including the driver and the helper.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the death of 26 people in the accident and four persons including the driver were seriously injured.

On Monday morning, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Damta on the spot and took stock of the rescue work. It is said that the bus driver had not slept for two nights.

On Monday morning, VD Sharma also reached Dehradun to meet the injured persons and to oversee the shifting of the bodies of victims from his constituency.

CM Chouhan had on Sunday announced that Rs 5 lakh would be given to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the kin of those killed in the bus accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

