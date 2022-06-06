Bhopal: State BJP president VD Sharma meets Uttarakhand BJP president after road mishap

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president VD Sharma who reached Uttarakhand on Monday met with Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik after the massive road mishap. According to reports, as many as 26 persons died and four persons sustained injuries in the incident.

A bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district fell into a deep gorge near Rikhav khadd en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. There were a total of 30 persons in the bus including the driver and helper.

On Monday morning, BJP chief Sharma reached Dehradun to meet the injured persons and to oversee the shifting of the bodies of victims from his constituency. After meeting with Uttarakhand BJP chief Kaushik, Sharma expressed his gratitude towards the Uttarakhand government and the BJP workers for helping the police administration in the rescue operation.

The bodies were brought to Dehradun and they were sent to Khajuraho airport in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane. After that the bodies will be handed over to their families for the last rites.

Later, Sharma also departed for Khajuraho from Dehradun in the evening. He was also travelling in the IAF plane carrying the mortal remains of the pilgrims and will ensure that the bodies are sent to their native places.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with state minister Bijendra Pratap Singh, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena and other senior officials had gone to Dehradun on Sunday night. The CM had on Sunday announced that Rs 5 lakh would be given to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

He had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the kin of those killed in the bus accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.