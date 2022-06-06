Bhopal: Give salt mixed water to cattle, Veterinary dept to cattle breeders for protection from heat wave

Representative Photo |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Veterinary Department has issued an advisory to protect the animals from heat waves during the summer season.

In the summer season, when the temperature soars, there is a risk of heatstroke as the cattle are kept in an open shed during the daytime.

In order to maintain milk production and physical strength in the summer season, animals should be fed more quantity of green fodder, according to veterinary department officials.

Cattle breeders have been advised to keep the animals under a ventilated animal house or shady tree. The method like hanging jute sackcloth over the walls can be used to keep their shed cool.

Use a fan or cooler as much as possible. Feed them clean and cold water at least 4 times and a balanced diet; mineral mixture should be given in proper quantity. Wet straw should be fed, salt must be given in water, officials added.