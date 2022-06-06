Indore: Four a family, including two minors die in a head-on collision on Khandwa road

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Four including two minors were killed in an accident as a bike rammed against a pick up van in Khandwa at Bheru Ghat late evening on Sunday.

Those dead included a sibling and two minor kids.

On Sunday evening, Lokesh son of Balu was going on a bike with her sister Pooja, wife of Saligram, 30, who is married in Bagoda in Simrol. Lokesh is a native of Darmiyaan village while Puja was accompanied by son Deepak, 8 months and daughter Kumkum, 9 years.

The family was moving towards Mendel village.

As the bike reached Bheru Ghat, Lokesh tried overtaking a vehicle and in the process collided against a pickup Van which was Laden with onions.

The bike got fire after the accident and Lokesh sustained severe burn injuries in the accident. All the four died in the mishap.

Upon receipt of the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. The police registered a case and started the investigation.