e-Paper Get App

Uttarakhand Bus Mishap: CM Shivraj visits Dehradun, takes stocks of arrangements for the injured

CM Shivraj said, "Proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of all the injured in the tragic accident in Uttarakhand. All the bodies have been recovered, search is on for two."

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Dehradun late at night and visited the incident spot.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami also reached the spot with CM Shivraj.

The CM met the Uttarakhand officials in Dehradun Police Control Room and gathered information about the rescue operation being conducted in Uttarkashi

CM Shivraj reached the hospital in the night itself nand met the injured in the hospital.

Taking to the microblogging site, CM said, Proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of all the injured in the tragic accident in Uttarakhand. All the bodies have been recovered, search is on for two. We are in constant touch with the family members. Arrangements are being made to transport the dead bodies respectfully via road and if needed, by air.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalUttarakhand Bus Mishap: CM Shivraj visits Dehradun, takes stocks of arrangements for the injured

RECENT STORIES

At least 50 killed as gunmen attack worshippers at Nigeria church

At least 50 killed as gunmen attack worshippers at Nigeria church

Rupee rises 4 paise to 77.62 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 4 paise to 77.62 against US dollar in early trade

COVID-19: Maharashtra Cabinet to meet today; will discuss measures to curb spread of infection

COVID-19: Maharashtra Cabinet to meet today; will discuss measures to curb spread of infection

What parents of children with special needs want you to know

What parents of children with special needs want you to know

CPD becoming most corrupt department of BMC: BJP corporator Vinod Mishra

CPD becoming most corrupt department of BMC: BJP corporator Vinod Mishra