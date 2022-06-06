Uttarakhand Bus Mishap: CM Shivraj visits Dehradun, takes stocks of arrangements for the injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Dehradun late at night and visited the incident spot.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami also reached the spot with CM Shivraj.

The CM met the Uttarakhand officials in Dehradun Police Control Room and gathered information about the rescue operation being conducted in Uttarkashi

CM Shivraj reached the hospital in the night itself nand met the injured in the hospital.

Taking to the microblogging site, CM said, Proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of all the injured in the tragic accident in Uttarakhand. All the bodies have been recovered, search is on for two. We are in constant touch with the family members. Arrangements are being made to transport the dead bodies respectfully via road and if needed, by air.

