Ratlam: 3 suspected ‘terrorist’ of city caught in Rajasthan, 10kg RDX confiscated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in a joint operation arrested three suspected terrorist in Nimbahera locality, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan on Thursday.

The team also confiscated 10kg RDX, bomb making materials, and a timer from the car of the accused.

Udaipur IG Hinglaj Dan has confirmed the arrest of the suspected terrorist. The accused were identified as Zubair, Altmas and Sarfuddin alias Saifullah.

According to reports, the accused were living in Ranikheda near Nimbahera after escaping from Ratlam. Udaipur and Jaipur ATS team reached Nimbahera late on Wednesday evening and arrested the accused.

According to sources the accused were planning a serial blast at three locations of Jaipur.

Ratlam police have also detained two people from the district following the information of the accused arrested in Rajasthan.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:26 PM IST