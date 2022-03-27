Ratlam: Congress readying for civic and Assembly polls

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the newly formed executive committee of Ratlam city Congress was held on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that Congress has commenced its preparations for the ensuing civic body elections and also Assembly elections to be held in the year 2023.

He appealed to the newly appointed office bearers of city Congress to raise the public demands and problems effectively. City Congress leaders and newly appointed party office bearers also addressed the meeting.

Basant Pandya conducted the meeting while Rajiv Rawat gave the vote of thanks. In the meeting, newly appointed office bearers were also garlanded by the senior Congress leaders.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:57 PM IST