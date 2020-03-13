Rang Panchami amid Coronavirus: Precaution takes over Indori Gair, 1000 masks to be distributed among participants

Indore: Preparations are on for Rang Panchami to be celebrated in city on Saturday. Organic colours were prepared with tesu flowers while shops in Sarafa were covered with plastic sheets. A UNESCO team will also be present at Rajwada Square to consider recognition of gers as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Keeping in view the coronavirus spread, organisers of Rasiya Corner ger have bought 1,000 masks to be distributed among participants to protect them against COVID-19. However, key organiser Hind Rakshak Sangathan has announced not to take out traditional Radha Krishna Faag Yatra this year in view of coronavirus threat. Organisation convener Eklavya Singh Gaud said puja will be performed at Radha Krishna temple located in Narsingh Bazaar as a part of festivity. Besides, celebrations would be organised at Ranjit Hanuman temple where Faag songs will be played and a chariot procession will be taken out in temple premises.

However, Tori Corner Rangpanchami Festival Committee, Madhav Faag Yatra, Rasiya Corner, and Moral Club will take out gers to keep tradition alive.

Order of events: Tori Corner ger will begin celebrations, which will be followed by Moral Club Ger and Rasiya Corner ger. Three gers will start between 10 am to 10.30 am and will cross Gorakund Square by 11 am. Sangam Corner ger will reach Malharganj at 12 noon and will cross Gorakund at 12.30 pm.

Festive plans: Shekhar Giri, organiser of Tory Corner Rang Panchami Festival Committee, said as there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in MP, we can safely enjoy Rang Panchami festival. Sangam Corner Walking Ceremony Committee office bearer Kamlesh Khandelwal said administration has given consent to take out ger. “Luckily, there is no threat from coronavirus in the state right now, so we can enjoy the festival” he said.

Abhimanyu Mishra of Moral Club said colours will not be used in ger this year. Only water will be sprayed. “We have full faith in Ahilya Devi and Lord Krishna who’ve helped us in keeping the tradition alive for so many years. As for cornoavirus, we will give 1000 masks to those who will participate in it,” Organiser of Rasiya Corner Ger Rajpal Joshi said.

Organiser of Madhav Faag Yatra Dinesh Verma said yatra is being taken out for last 16 years and will continue. “Procession will start from Jabran Colony and pass through Jawahar Marg, Pandharinath and Harisiddhi temple,” he said.