 Indore: Notorious Burglar Involved In 31 Thefts Arrested; Stolen Goods Worth ₹1 Crore Recovered
Burglar preferred going solo, fearing that accomplices increased risk of arrest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 11:35 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a notorious burglar who carried out thefts across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, an official said on Monday.

The accused has allegedly confessed to committing 31 burglaries, and stolen property worth Rs 1 crore has been recovered from him.

Police officials said that complainant Piyush Grover had reported a burglary at his house in Vijay Nagar area on night of June 9–10, in which gold and silver ornaments and cash worth Rs 31.5 lakh were stolen. Police scanned footage from nearly 600 CCTV cameras, which revealed the involvement of a single person.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Vijendra alias Suresh Singh Jagirdar of Bhidawas village, Jhajjar district, Haryana, from Amravati, Maharashtra. From his possession, police seized 550 grams of gold, Rs 5 lakh in cash, and a car.

During interrogation, he confessed that he had gone to jail multiple times for cases related to theft and drug trafficking.

Police said Vijendra preferred to commit crimes alone, fearing that working with accomplices increased the risk of arrest. He used public transport for travel, avoided mobile phone usage during crimes, and deliberately targeted isolated houses outside his native place.

Clever tactics to evade police

To avoid being tracked, Vijendra never stayed in hotels where ID proof was required. Instead, he frequently changed residences, used multiple SIM cards, and even relied on dongles instead of phone SIMs to access the internet.

At the time of his arrest, he was living with his wife and son in Mangal Residency, Amravati (Maharashtra). Police said he spent the stolen money on liquor, opium, and expensive cars.

