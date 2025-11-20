MP News: Mob Attacks Sub-Inspector After His Car Injures Three On Bike In Khandwa |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A video surfaced on Thursday showing tense moments following a road accident near Bherukheda village in Khandwa district of Wednesday evening. Sub-Inspector Ashok Nargave, posted at Narmada Nagar police station, had his Ertiga car collide with two motorcycles, injuring three individuals. An angry mob surrounded and assaulted the officer following the crash.

The incident occurred within Dhangaon police station jurisdiction. SI Nargave was returning from Khandwa Court Wednesday evening when the road conditions on Mundi Road forced him toward Punasa via Khandwa-Kalmukhi Road. His vehicle struck another motorcycle during this diversion.

When Nargave approached to check the injured riders' condition, several youths attacked him with slaps and punches. The video shows the SI pleading with folded hands for forgiveness while surrounded by the gathering crowd.

Following the confrontation, SI Nargave transported all injured persons to the district hospital in his vehicle. Timely medical treatment stabilised their condition, with all patients currently reported stable.

Dhangaon police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. Narmadanagar TI Vikas Khinchi visited the district hospital to assess the injured individuals' status. Neither party has filed complaints yet regarding the accident or subsequent assault.