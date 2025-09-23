Indore: Public Representatives Including IMC Mayor Express Anger On Bad Road Conditions |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Public representatives, including the Indore Mayor and MP from Barwani expressed their anger on the bad condition of roads in a meeting held by additional chief secretary (ACS) Anupam Rajan here on Monday.

They complained that the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) were not paying proper attention to improving the condition of the roads.

ACS Rajan instructed officials to complete the repair of the rain damaged roads on top priority.

Rajan holds a division-level review meeting held here at the Residency in compliance with the instructions given by chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav to maintain coordination between officials and public representatives.

The responsibility of Indore division is assigned to senior IAS officer ACS Anupam Rajan. Divisional commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade, all collectors of the division, all CEOs of District Panchayats and officials concerned attended the meeting.

The issues of roads, bridges, over-bridges and culverts, were the centre point of the meeting. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the officials of NHAI and MPRDC were not paying attention to the road problem.

He said even though the MPRDC and NHAI were responsible, people questioned the Indore Municipal Corporation. He also cited examples of some roads. Similarly, MP from Khargone-Barwani Gajendra Singh Patel also raised the issue of bad roads in his parliamentary area, targeting the officials of the MPRDC and NHAI.

ACS Rajan instructed the officials that construction of roads, bridges and over bridges in Indore division should be completed within the stipulated time frame, with quality work.

He said that special attention should be paid to deadlines and repairing of the rain-damaged roads in the division should be given special priority. It should be ensured that traffic jams did not occur under any circumstances. He also directed special attention to Simhastha work.

JAYS protest at Indore's MY Hospital

Anger over the rat-bite incident at MY Hospital has reached boiling point, with Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) launching an indefinite protest demanding strict action against hospital authorities. Nearly 48 hours since the agitation began, protestors remain unmoved by administrative assurances and say they will not leave until concrete action is taken.

JAYS National President Lokesh Mujalda, speaking to Free Press, said, “This is not just a protest, it’s a fight for accountability in the healthcare system. We are here indefinitely. Members from across Madhya Pradesh will join in rotation every alternate day. We want the suspension letter in hand, only then will we call off the protest.”