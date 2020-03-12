Indore to get Pipliyahana flyover before monsoon, claims IDA

Indore: The traffic jams that regularly occur between the World Cup Square and Bengali Square is likely to end as the much delayed Pipliyahana flyover, being constructed by the Indore Development Authority (IDA), is likely to the completed before the onset of the monsoons, claimed IDA officials.

However, the traffic chaos at Bengali Square is unlikely to end soon because the statue of late Madhav Rao Scindia at the crossing is coming in the way of construction of the Bengali Square flyover. The Public Works Department (PWD), which is constructing the flyover, is unsure what to do with the statue.

Major factors affected the delay of the projects:

1. Location

According to IDA official, the construction of the flyover is near Pipliyahana Lake where soil condition is such that a deeper foundation had to be dug for the flyover.

2. Season

“The project was started in the monsoon season and because of the rains the civil work got affected, hence the delay”, said an official.

3. Permission

Getting permission to shift the plantation (at the middle of the road) took time. There were delays due to shifting of MPEB grid and due to Narmada pipeline that had to pass through the construction site.

4. Holi holidays

At present many of the labours working at the construction site have gone home for Holi celebration, which is causing a further delay, an official said.

Project: Pipliyahana Flyover

IDA is constructing a six-lane flyover along Ring Road at Pipaliyahana square whose foundation stone was laid by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April 25, 2018. The project is to be built at a cost of Rs 36 crore. The motive behind the project is to reduce traffic congestion around Pilpliyahana square where 1.05 lakh vehicles pass through every month. The Pipliyahana Bridge is a 2 arm, 6-lane flyover. It will be 750- metre long and 24-metre wide.

Work of the bridge started on April 2018 and it was expected to be completed within 18 months.

IDA official

“Our work execution is faster compared to work in other flyovers in the city. At present 85% work is completed. Towards Scheme No 140 side 90% work is done and till March end it will be completed then load testing will be done there. On the Scheme No 94 side 5 girders installation work is remaining along with slab filling. The main work is girder launching which is performed with the help of machines using modern technology. Our target is to complete the work within 2 months or latest by monsoon”.

Chadrashekhar Pamecha, IDA Engineer