Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP to creates fourth camp in Indore district

Indore: While there are already three camps of saffron party in Indore district, Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP is going to create one more.

Scindia camp is going to seek appropriate positions for his loyalists Tulsiram Silawat, Pramod Tandon and Satyanarayan Patel who left Congress after their leader quit the party and joined BJP.

The creation of Scindia camp is going to upset political equations in Indore district as the new camp will also seek its share in the pie.

Currently, there are three camps in Indore district – one led by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya, another by former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and third by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the district, which has nine assembly seats, each camp manages to take three seats each for their respective members when assembly elections are held.

In last elections, Vijayvargiya settled for two seats and let Mahajan had four as he wanted his son’s Akash Vijayvargiya to make political debut. Vijayvargiya took ticket for Indore-2 for his protégé Ramesh Mendola and Indore-3 for his son Akash.

On the other hand, Mahajan got ticket in Indore-1 for his loyalist Sudarshan Gupta, Indore-5 for Mahendra Hardia, Sanver for Rajesh Sonkar and Rau for Madhu Verma. Chouhan got ticket for Indore-4 for Malini Gaud and Depalpur for Manoj Patel.

Now, Scindia camp is going to stake claim on Indore-5, Depalpur and Sanver seat upsetting the political equations in BJP.

He is going to seek Sanver seat for sitting MLA Silawat, he may ask for either Depalpur or Indore-5 for Satyanarayan Patel. This demand will lead to tussle in camps making it difficult for saffron party to tackle the political heat.