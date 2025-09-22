Indore: Two Held For Duping Couple Of ₹22 Lakh On Pretext Of Selling Luxury Villas

Indore: Two Held For Duping Couple Of ₹22 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of two people, the crime branch busted an inter-state gang which duped people of whopping amounts through social media on the pretext of selling luxury “five-star villas” in Jaipur.

According to officials, the accused had formed a fake company named Di Dau O Muntajae and lured victims by promising villas in Jaipur. They collected advance payments from several people, issued fake allotment letters and then disappeared without delivering the villas or refunding the money.

One of the victims Akanksha Vajpayee, a resident of Padmavati Colony, and her husband Vivek Vajpayee, were cheated of Rs 22.17 lakh. The accused had contacted the couple through different mobile numbers on social media, convincing them to transfer the amount in advance.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 409, 120B of the IPC and section 66D of the IT Act.

During investigation, the crime branch team carried out technical analysis and traced the accused to Mumbai. A team was sent there which arrested two accused from Versova, Mumbai.

They were identified as Dharmendra alias Dheeraj Wadhwani of Patrakar Colony, Jaipur, (main owner of the fake project) in whose account most of the cheated money was deposited and Preeti Rao alias Preeti Yadav of Delhi, who posed as a company representative and directly contacted the victims during the fraud.

The police seized six keypad mobile phones, five smartphones, four laptops, two cheque books, three company seals and visiting cards. The accused have been taken on police remand for further interrogation to trace their network and identify other victims of the scam.