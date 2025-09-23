 Indore: Navlakha, Teen Imli Bus Stands Shut Down; All Operations Shifted To Nayta Mundla ISBT
In a major overhaul of intercity transport in Indore, all bus services from Navlakha and Teen Imli bus stands have been officially terminated

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major overhaul of intercity transport in Indore, all bus services from Navlakha and Teen Imli bus stands have been officially terminated from Monday morning.

The move comes under a directive from the District Administration and Transport Department aimed at centralising and streamlining public transport.

Early in the day, teams from the Transport Department, accompanied by police personnel, arrived at Navlakha Bus Stand to enforce the directive.

Buses already carrying passengers were allowed to depart, but officials made it clear that no further departures or arrivals would be permitted at Navlakha. All routes must now operate exclusively from Nayta Mundla ISBT.

article-image

The transition, although anticipated since February 2024 when initial instructions were issued, sparked protest from some transport operators. They raised concerns over increased travel time, higher costs for passengers, and lack of direct connectivity from the city centre to the new terminal.

However, RTO Pradeep Sharma reiterated the administration’s stand, citing better infrastructure, improved passenger safety and traffic decongestion as key reasons behind the move. Police and transport officials have coordinated efforts to ensure a smooth and orderly shift.

Despite resistance from some quarters, officials said that transition will be strictly enforced without rollback, signalling a new phase in Indore’s intercity travel framework.

