Rampura: Youngsters commit suicide by hanging from a tree

Rampura (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl from Dayali village in Rampura tehsil of Neemuch district committed suicide by hanging together on a tree on Friday.

Rampura police station in-charge Gajendra Singh Chouhan informed that the deceased were identified as Shaitan, son of Bheema Surawat and Pooja, daughter of Shantilal Dayama. The reason as to why the duo took the extreme step is yet unknown as the family members are not in a position to record their statements, Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, police have sent the bodies to the Rampura hospital for the post-mortem after preparing a panchnama.

Villagers who rushed to the spot immediately after they got information said that Shaitan and Pooja were missing from their places since Thursday morning. Police informed that before committing suicide the duo had shot a video on their mobile phone and circulated it to various groups.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:16 AM IST