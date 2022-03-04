Indore: Board exams for class-5 and class-8 to begin from April 1, education department issues instructions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Department of Indore district has asked government and private schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to prepare students of class-5 and class-8 for board examination.

MPBSE is resuming the board examination for primary (class-5) and middle from this academic session, after four years.

The board exam for primary and middle schools were stopped in 2017. Since, it brought down the result and learning in students, the MPBSE has decided to rewind the board exam for primary and middle.

Additional District Project Coordinator Narendra Jain said, “As the offline classes were restricted because of Covid-19 outbreak, the study of the students was extremely affected.”

He added that MPBSE’s board exams for class 5 and class 8 would begin from April 1, 2022. “For class-5, the exam will end on April 8, while the class-8 exam will culminate on April 9,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:39 PM IST