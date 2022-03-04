e-Paper Get App
Indore

Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Indore: Board exams for class-5 and class-8 to begin from April 1, education department issues instructions

MPBSE is resuming the board examination for primary (class-5) and middle from this academic session, after four years.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Department of Indore district has asked government and private schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to prepare students of class-5 and class-8 for board examination.

The board exam for primary and middle schools were stopped in 2017. Since, it brought down the result and learning in students, the MPBSE has decided to rewind the board exam for primary and middle.

Additional District Project Coordinator Narendra Jain said, “As the offline classes were restricted because of Covid-19 outbreak, the study of the students was extremely affected.”

He added that MPBSE’s board exams for class 5 and class 8 would begin from April 1, 2022. “For class-5, the exam will end on April 8, while the class-8 exam will culminate on April 9,” he said.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:39 PM IST
