Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Bhargav Urges People To Observe  Special Cleanliness Drive From Today  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People of the city should organise a special cleanliness drive from January 14 to 22 on the occasion of pran pratishtha ceremony to be held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Saturday. He said that after almost 500 years, the consecration of Lord Ram’s Temple is going to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. This is a matter of pride and joy for all Indians. To make this moment unforgettable, the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple should be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in Indore also.

“The temples and their surrounding areas should be cleaned under a special cleaning campaign. Participation of local citizens, public representatives and youths should also be ensured in this special cleanliness campaign,” said the mayor.

He also requested that to preserve the memory of the pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22, temple managers and citizens should make special lighting arrangements and install lamps in the temples in their areas. To ensure that all people get involved in this festival, efforts should be made to celebrate the ceremony as a festival of lights by lighting lamps in every house.