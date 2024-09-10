Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Was Like Freedom Struggle: Champat Rai | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said the Ram Mandir movement was no less than the freedom struggle. “This country and the Hindu society were insulted by demolishing the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Building the temple again was related to our identity, because the symbols of slavery are not kept.

This fight was done for the benefit of the country. Building the Ram temple again was a matter of pride for India. Ram temple is the rectification of the insult of India,” Rai added. Rai was speaking during his felicitation by heads of over 150 social organisations here on Monday.

Radhe Radhe Baba, Anna Maharaj, Amrit Ram Maharaj, Praveenanand Maharaj, Swami Satyanand Maharaj along with the saints felicitated Rai on behalf of the Hindu society and the organising committee. Rai said that thousands of saints awakened society for Ram temple.

This is not possible by any one person. “Nobody knows how many people lost their lives in 500 years. Regarding the plan of temple construction, it was decided that iron or cement will not be used in the temple. The three-storey temple stands on 400 pillars. Copper was used to join the stones. Every stone was checked to see if there was any crack in it.

After the construction of the upper floor, Ram Darbar will be set up in it.“ A rampart is being built around the temple. Six temples will be built in that rampart. A temple of Laxman ji will also be built. Saplings are being planted in 50 acres of land out of 70 acres of land. The idea of ??environment is also inherent in the temple. About 25 lakh cubic feet of stone is being used in the construction of this temple.