Rajpur: Sit-in protest over lack of irrigation water continues

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sit-in protest by farmers from Rajpur and nearby adjoining villages over the lack of irrigation water continues at the SDM office, thanks to the negligence of the water resource department. Farmers demanding the release of water from Salkheda pond into Jalgon pond claimed that their crops are on the verge of drying up. They alleged the pond has sufficient water, but some farmers are not releasing it.

Complaints were also made to the SDO and senior officers but in vain. In addition to that, the indecent behaviour of the executive engineer towards farmers has exacerbated the matter.

Indian Farmers Association district president, Mansharam Panchole, is a member of the protesting group, while the block president of the Farmers Union is a member of the opposing group.

After failing to get justice from the local administration, farmerís representatives registered a complaint on the CM Helpline number. Subsequently, executive engineer Vinod Mandloi reached the SDO office to listen to the grievance of the farmersí representatives. On hearing them, he got enraged over the issue, which further angered the farmers.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:28 PM IST