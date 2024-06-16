ASI Indore Collects Over 70 Units Of Blood At MY Hospital Blood Donation Camp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State and Indore City Chapter, in collaboration with the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), organised a blood donation camp at the MY Hospital Blood Bank on Saturday.

The event, themed "Gift a Life - Donate Blood," saw good participation from the doctors with a record turnout of over 70 donors, including doctors from MGM Medical College’s Department of Surgery, the Super Speciality Hospital, prominent private practitioners, postgraduate students, and volunteers.

About 70 units of blood were collected, creating a significant impact and instilling a sense of pride and happiness among the donors. The event was organized under the guidance of Dr Sumit Shukla, member of the MP State Chapter, and Dr Rakesh Shivhare, president of the ASI Indore City Chapter. Certificates of appreciation were given to the doctors by Dr Avinash Vishwani, secretary of the MP State Chapter, and Dr Akshay Sharma, secretary of the ASI Indore City Chapter.

Prominent doctors including Dr Bhavesh Bang, Dr Vishal, Dr Rajiv Jain, Dr Nilesh, Dr Ankit Surekha, Dr Rahul, Dr Sachin, Dr Ankur Maheshwari, Dr Samyak, Dr Manoj Kela, DrAdvait Prakash, Dr Vishal Bansal, and Dr Gunjan too part.