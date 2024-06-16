Indore: Doctors At MGM Medical College Initiate Miyawaki Forest To Combat Heat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to mitigate the rising temperatures and enhance greenery in Indore, doctors at MGM Medical College have embarked on an ambitious project to create a Miyawaki forest on the college campus. This initiative aims to address the city's environmental challenges, exacerbated by extensive cement concrete development.

The project, led by the Medical Teachers’ Association and supported by alumni from both India and abroad, seeks to plant 1,500 trees using the Japanese Miyawaki method within a 650-square-foot area. The initiative was spurred by discussions in a meeting of the Medical Teachers Association and received enthusiastic backing from Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, who identified a suitable location for developing the forest.

With an estimated budget of Rs 10 lakh, the project has already secured Rs 3 lakh in donations from various batches of doctors. Dr Archana Verma, key person in developing the forest, highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that temperatures had soared above 40 degrees this year, leading to a surge in hospital admissions. "If this trend continues, future generations will face even greater challenges," she said.

Preparatory work for the Miyawaki forest has begun, with stones removed and soil prepared for planting ahead of the monsoon season. The project has garnered significant support from senior professors including Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dr Sumit Shukla, and Dr VP Pandey.