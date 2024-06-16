DISCOM Subsidising 46 Lakh Consumers Every Month, 6.25L Get Benefits In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A subsidy of about Rs 9,350 crores has been provided to 46 lakh consumers of Malwa-Nimar in the current financial year 2024-25 by West Discom. Indore has 6.25 lakh consumers getting benefits which is highest among all the 15 districts of West Discom. This has been possible in the implementation of Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana and Atal Kisan Jyoti Yojana, said Discom officials. This information was given by managing director of West Discom Amit Tomar.

“This includes an average of about 32 lakh domestic consumers and about 14 lakh farmer category electricity consumers per month. The government is giving subsidy of up to Rs 569 per month for domestic consumers. In this scheme, a slight decrease or increase in the number of beneficiaries is possible on the basis of the reading recorded in a particular month, ” he added. In Malwa and Nimar, the number of farmers receiving free electricity for irrigation is about 4.70 lakh. The remaining farmers are getting subsidy of up to 92 per cent in the bills issued for irrigation.

After Indore, Dhar district is in second place with 4.5 lakh consumers, Ujjain district is in third place with 4.40 lakh consumers, followed by Khargone with 4.25 lakh consumers, Ratlam with 3.75 lakh consumers, Mandsaur with 3.60 lakh consumers, Dewas with 3.5 lakh consumers, Khandwa with 3 lakh consumers and Barwani with 2.75 lakh consumers are getting the benefit of both the schemes. In other districts, the number of beneficiaries is between 1.5 lakh and 2.5 lakh consumers.